Olusosun Dumpsite: Automobile Technicians Beg Lagos Govt For Access To Mechanic Village

SaharaReporters gathered that the automobile technicians are lamenting over the fact that their customers' cars and other valuables were sealed ‎alongside the workshop

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2018

Workers at the Olusosun Mechanic village, Ojota are in pains over the recent sealing of their workshop at the dumpsite by the Lagos State government.

SaharaReporters gathered that the automobile technicians are lamenting over the fact that their customers' cars and other valuables were sealed ‎alongside the workshop.

The mechanic village was sealed by the Lagos state government last month following the fire disaster that destroyed about ten vehicles at Olusosun dumpsite, Ojota.

Lagos commissioner for environment, Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, who spoke on the reason for the closure of all the buildings surrounding the dumpsite, and said the gasses emitted from the dumpsite was hazardous and dangerous to the health of people living around the facility. Olusosun Dump Site Nigeria Real Estate

But the automobile technicians are begging government to grant them access to remove their customers' vehicles and other valuables from the sealed facility.

One of the technicians who identified himself as Mr. Kehinde who narrated his ordeal lamented that his customers have been on his neck, saying that they want their cars, while the mechanic village has been under locks and keys for over a month with the Lagos state ministry of environment restricting the technicians from having access to their cars.

Mr. Kehinde appealed to Lagos state government to provide a means of evacuating the vehicles from the sealed mechanic village.

He further warned that if anything happens to the vehicles, the technicians should not be held responsible.

According to him, the cars in the village are now on the neck of the Lagos ministry of environment.

All effort to hear from the ministry of environment over the matter proved futile.

An official of the ministry claimed he did not know anything about the decision the ministry of environment wants to take as regarding granting the technicians access to their cars in the sealed mechanic village.‎

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture Ondo State Bans Activities Of Fulani Nomadic Herdsmen, Threatens To Arrest Defaulters
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Inconclusive Joint Investigative Visit (JIV): Gbaramatu Communities Again Cry Out Over New Spillage
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Flood Overwhelms Asaba, Destroys Official Documents, Files, Homes
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Environment Cattle Colony: Katsina Government Allocates 5300 Hectares Of Land
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Opinion Fresh Lawsuits For Niger Delta Oil Spills: Rethinking Shell’s Arrogance Of Impunity By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Hurricane Matthew Leaves 136 Dead In Haiti
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Breaking : Dino Surrenders, Detained At Police SARS Office In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: Dino Melaye Released
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Delta Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy Why Power Sector Is Not Working - Fashola
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption My House Under Police Siege, Dino Melaye Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari’s Integrity Not Enough To Lead Nigeria - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Why Did You Describe Yourself As "Wife" In Your Twitter Bio? Adichie Asks Clinton
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections I have Cars, Houses, I Won’t Steal If I'm Elected Governor - Senator Adeleke
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Tension At Signature House As Police, Dino's Protesters Set To Clash in Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Sleeping On Duty - Onitsha Community
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Nigerian Roasted As Police Watch In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Buhari Right About Nigerian Youths - Muslim Group
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad