Olusosun Dumpsite: Automobile Technicians Beg Lagos Govt For Access To Mechanic Village

Workers at the Olusosun Mechanic village, Ojota are in pains over the recent sealing of their workshop at the dumpsite by the Lagos State government.

SaharaReporters gathered that the automobile technicians are lamenting over the fact that their customers' cars and other valuables were sealed ‎alongside the workshop.

The mechanic village was sealed by the Lagos state government last month following the fire disaster that destroyed about ten vehicles at Olusosun dumpsite, Ojota.

Lagos commissioner for environment, Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, who spoke on the reason for the closure of all the buildings surrounding the dumpsite, and said the gasses emitted from the dumpsite was hazardous and dangerous to the health of people living around the facility. Olusosun Dump Site

But the automobile technicians are begging government to grant them access to remove their customers' vehicles and other valuables from the sealed facility.

One of the technicians who identified himself as Mr. Kehinde who narrated his ordeal lamented that his customers have been on his neck, saying that they want their cars, while the mechanic village has been under locks and keys for over a month with the Lagos state ministry of environment restricting the technicians from having access to their cars.

Mr. Kehinde appealed to Lagos state government to provide a means of evacuating the vehicles from the sealed mechanic village.

He further warned that if anything happens to the vehicles, the technicians should not be held responsible.

According to him, the cars in the village are now on the neck of the Lagos ministry of environment.

All effort to hear from the ministry of environment over the matter proved futile.

An official of the ministry claimed he did not know anything about the decision the ministry of environment wants to take as regarding granting the technicians access to their cars in the sealed mechanic village.‎