Police Re-Arrest Melaye In Hospital After Escape From Vehicle

The Nigeria Police Force had issued a statement saying it has re-arrested embattled Senator, Dino Melaye after he attempted escaping from police custody.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood explained that Melaye was being transported to Lokoja for arraignment when two vehicles blocked the police van and Melaye jumped out of the police van through the window. See Also Breaking News Breaking : Dino Surrenders, Detained At Police SARS Office In Abuja

“At about 1200Hrs of today Sen. Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force personnel and being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court Lokoja from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in Two (2) Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja.”

“In the process the Senator jumped out of the Police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the Policemen by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination”, the police PRO narrated.

He further expressed that the police re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Dino Melaye Jumps Out Of Moving Police Vehicle, Lands In Hospital

He also maintained that the Senator would be arraigned in court without further delay.

Moshood added that the Police team recovered one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the escape of the Senator.

The Inspector General of Police has directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Senator Dino Melaye from lawful custody. Dino Melaye rushed to hospital after jumping out from police van