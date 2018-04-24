Shiites Take Corpse Of Member Killed By Police To Human Rights Commission

The Shiite group has taken the corpse of its member, Ahmad Rufai Dodo, who was allegedly killed by the Police during one of their recent protests in Abuja to the premises of National Human Rights Commission.

Narrating the incident that led to killing of their colleague, the group said in a bid to escape from the protest scene, they were throwing back the tear-gas canisters thrown at them by security operatives, while the police replied by shooting at them.

They said the incident left four persons injured while the deceased was killed. Police attacks Shiites in Abuja

The group said that Ahmad who was shot on the forehead by men of the security forces died in the hospital.

Calling on the Human Rights Commission to take actions, the spokesperson said: “We have been reporting a lot of these atrocities committed by the government we now decided to come along with the corpse of this our brother so that the human right commission will see it.

“We will open the corpse they will inspect it, they will see where the police shot him on his fore head that is why we are here because on several occasions, they open fire on us at Area 2, they killed Aminu Ibrahim Gasua, and Adamu saliu, they opened fire on us on 9th of January at Wuse Zone 6, killing one person, but we couldn’t bring the corpse because we believed the Human Right Commission will believe in what we say, but we have not seen any proper action taken by the Commission. I don’t know if the commission maybe will explain.

“We have not seen concrete action that is why this time around we say we are not just coming but we have to come along with the corpse.”

