Tinubu Commends APC Over National Convention Committee

Former Governor of Lagos and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has commended his party over the inauguration of a committee to organize its National Convention on Monday.

The former governor expressed optimism that the convention will be hitch-free as he believed that members of the convention committee will carry out their duties without favoritism. Bola Tinubu

In a statement released by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said, “I congratulate the Chairman and members of the Congresses/Convention Committee of our party, the All Progressives Convention, just inaugurated to take charge of the conduct of the forthcoming congresses and national convention.

“Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru, who is the chairman of the committee, is a man reputed to be of high character and integrity.

“Working with other members of the committee, I’m persuaded that our party would conduct hitch-free congresses at all levels and the national convention.

“I also congratulate our party for embarking on the congresses against all odds. This is the way to go if we are desirous of building and upholding a truly democratic political party. Our ultimate goal should be the greater interest of the party.

“I believe that all members of our party are high in the expectation that the committee would perform its assignment without fear or favor through which our party can be great again.”