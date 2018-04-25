Dino Melaye Handcuffed On Hospital Bed

The police have put handcuffs on Senator Dino Melaye who was re-arrested after he jumped off the police vehicle being used to convey him to Lokoja on Tuesday on his hospital bed

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2018

The police have put handcuffs on Senator Dino Melaye who was re-arrested after he jumped off the police vehicle being used to convey him to Lokoja on Tuesday on his hospital bed.

He has been moved to the National Hospital Abuja as at the time of filing in this report.

It was gathered that the doctor at Zankli hospital where he was initially admitted claimed that the senator sustained spinal cord injury.

The doctor was said to have been arrested, but this cannot be confirmed as at time of this report. 

Police in a statement yesterday said that they would take Dino to Lokoja to appear in court without any further delay. Dino Melaye in hospital

 

