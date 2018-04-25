INEC Set Date To Verify Signatures For Dino Melaye’s Recall

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced April 28 as the date for the commencement of verification of signatures for the recall of the senator representing Kogi West, Mr. Dino Melaye.

Mr. Mohammed Haruna, INEC Federal Commissioner announced the date this while addressing stakeholders (representatives of registered political parties, civil society organizations, media, police, army, civil defense and other paramilitary organizations) on the recall process in Lokoja on Wednesday.

According to him, the verification exercise would take place from 8 am to 2 pm in the 552 polling units of the seven local governments areas that made up the senatorial district Melaye is representing.

He said, “Only those who signed the petition are expected to turn up at their polling units for verification.”

In a similar development, Prof. James Apam, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state said that local observers would be allowed to monitor the exercise.He said no party agents would be allowed access to any of the polling units.

“We have concluded all arrangements in line with our schedule of activities and are set for the exercise. The ADHOC staff have been trained at the state and local government levels and materials procured and sent to the registration area centers ready for movement to the polling units on the day of verification.”

He said the result of the exercise will be announced on April 29.

SaharaReporters, New York

