MTN Holding Talks With Nigeria’s SEC Over N500m IPO

A senior management staff at the SEC told the News Agency of Nigeria that the commission was committed to investors’ protection and that their interest would be protected in the ongoing discussion

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2018

A source at the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) says MTN has reached out for talks over its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

A senior management staff at the SEC told the News Agency of Nigeria that the commission was committed to investors’ protection and that their interest would be protected in the ongoing discussion.

The company has been making moves to prepare its listing on the stock exchange market.

 The firm engaged Standard Bank Group Ltd. And Citigroup Inc. on the disposal of up to 30 percent of its Nigerian unit on the NSE.

An indigenous investment firm, Chapel Hill Denham, was appointed by MTN as the lead manager for the planned sale of its shares. South African financial companies, Rand Merchant Bank, Renaissance Capital and Vetiva Capital were also named as joint issuers to the offer.

Seven other firms were chosen as placement agents to market the shares. A source at NSE informed NAN that no filing has been made by the telecommunication multinational yet.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Falana Asks N/Assembly To Probe Buhari's Withdrawal Of $496m From ECA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Why African Youths Are Finding It Hard, Tony Elumelu
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Business AUDIO: "General" John Togo, The New Face Of The Niger Delta Insurgency, Speaks To SaharaReporters
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business Nigeria’s Genocide Against The Ijaws: The Rubicon Has Been Crossed
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Banking In An Ocean Of Poverty By Simbo Olorunfemi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business Guaranty Trust Bank Battles Murtala Mohammed’s Son Over Unpaid Loan
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Why I Escaped From Police - Sen Melaye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dino Melaye Jumps Out Of Moving Police Vehicle, Lands In Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Police Re-Arrest Melaye In Hospital After Escape From Vehicle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking : Dino Surrenders, Detained At Police SARS Office In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Two New Top Officials For NIA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Dino Melaye Handcuffed On Hospital Bed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME We Raided Magu's Farm For Money- Dismissed NAF Officer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy Why Power Sector Is Not Working - Fashola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education OAU Sex Scandal: Prof. Akindele Deliberately Failed Me - Student
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Orders Remand Of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi In Prison
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics $496m Withdrawal: Tension As Hon. Chinda Moves for Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Killing of Worshipers, Priests At Benue Church Vile, Satanic, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad