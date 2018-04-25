Nigeria Descending Into Anarchy Under Buhari, Says Fayose

Mr. Ayodele Fayose, the Governor of Ekiti State, has said that Nigeria was drifting towards a state of anarchy and has therefore called on the international community to intervene and rescue the country.‎

The governor said this in a statement released on his behalf by his special assistant on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka on Tuesday in his reaction to the killing of 18 worshippers and the two priests in Benue State allegedly by herdsmen.

Fayose current events in the country is an indication that the constitution is under suspension. Ayodele Fayose

He said, “If half of the level aggressiveness being shown by the Police on the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye because of seeming concocted allegations is shown on the killings by herdsmen across the North Central States and other parts of the country, the rampaging killer herdsmen that are even killing policemen would have been brought under control.

"It is alarming and curious that Father Joseph Gor, one of the Catholic Priests that were murdered in Benue State today, raised the alarm on January 3, 2018, through his Facebook account on the occupation of Mbalom community by herdsmen. Yet, the priest was killed!”

“Why is the federal government allowing this seeming ethnic cleansing in Benue and other middle-belt States, such that President Buhari and the entire members of his government do not see the wanton killings as anything to be worried about?

"When did Nigeria degenerate to the level that people can no longer worship peacefully in their churches or go to their farms?

When did Nigeria become a state of anomie where people are killed even after raising alarm that there was threat to their existence?” he queried. ‎

The governor also described the President’s withdrawal of $496 million from the consolidated account of the federation as illegal.

He said “One day, this federal government will even stop releasing statutory allocations to States and Local councils. They are behaving as if the constitution of the country is already suspended and this should worry lovers of democracy in Nigeria.

The governor said it was alarming that “despite that Local Councils in Ekiti State were in court, challenging the federal government decision to withdraw $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account and the Attorney General of the Federation had already entered appearance in the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1264/17 that came up for hearing before Justice Binta Nyako on Monday, $496 million was taken from the Excess Crude Account. Only the National Assembly and the judiciary can save themselves from being turned to a non-existing institutions as already being done by the President.”

‎This website had reported that Hon. Kingsley Chinda, a member of the House of Representatives, moved a motion for the impeachment of the president based on the withdrawal of the $496 million without approval from the legislative arm of government.