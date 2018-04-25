Nigerian Govt Approves N68.6bn For Road Construction

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N68.6 billion for construction of roads in various parts of the country.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing made this known after the FEC meeting at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting which was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari approved N64.108 billion for further work on 43 kilometres part of segment one of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to the minister, this new approval would transform the road with more concrete asphalt that will cater for the heavy vehicles plying the road.

Furthermore, it was also disclosed that N4.57 billion was set aside for the Sumaila-Bauchi road that connects Kano State.

Meanwhile, Heneiken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Agriculture, has disclosed that N10.7 billion was approved for new 10 rice mills in the country.

Kebbi, Zamfara, Benue, Kogi, Bayelsa, Anambra, Ogun, Kaduna are among the states were the mills will be situated.

The Minister said the mills will be managed by private sector.

The mill when it goes operational will produce 100 tonnes of rice per day.