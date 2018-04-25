Senate Sets Up Committee To Probe Invasion

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday set up a committee to investigate last week's invasion and stealing of the mace of the upper chamber of the National Assembly by hoodlums

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday set up a committee to investigate last week's invasion and stealing of the mace of the upper chamber of the National Assembly by hoodlums.

The committee which is chaired by Senator Bala Na’allah will look into the incident that saw hoodlums disrupting the senate's  plenary session and carting away the mace last week's Wednesday.

Members appointed by the senate president to be part of the committee are senator David Umaru, Gbolahan Dada, Shehu Sani, Sam Anyanwu, Bayero Nafada.

The hoodlums who carted away the mace were believed to be led by suspended lawmaker, Ovie Omo-Agege into the premises of National Assembly.

The mace was later found the following day under a bridge in Abuja, by the‎ police.

However, measures have been taken to beef up security in the National assembly complex following the incident.  

 

