Senate Suspends Plenary To Visit Dino Melaye

The Senate suspended all items on its agenda for Wednesday’s plenary session to enable the lawmakers to visit its embattled member, Senator Dino Melaye who was on admission at the National Hospital

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2018

The Senate suspended all items on its agenda for Wednesday’s plenary session to enable the lawmakers to visit its embattled member, Senator Dino Melaye who was on admission at the National Hospital.

The Senate made this known via a tweet on its Twitter handle.

The Nigerian Senate tweeted “Senate Leader moves that all other items on the order paper be stood down to another Legislative day. Minority Leader seconds. Plenary is adjourned to Thursday, 26th April 2018. #GavelBangs. #TodayInSenatePlenary.”

Another tweet also said, “The Senate should adjourn immediately and move to the hospital to visit Senator dino_melaye.” Dino Melaye rushed to hospital

The Senate also uploaded a video showing several lawmakers in the hospital to visit the senator on its FaceBook page.

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, told journalists that the Senator is in stable condition after the visit.

Saraki spoke after he visited the lawmaker at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

“We have seen Sen. Dino; he is in intensive care unit and he is stable for now.

“He is on fluids; he is being seen by cardiologists and all specialists.”

“He (Melaye) is stable and being monitored. We pray for him to fully recover soon. He is not in handcuffs,” Saraki said. Senators visit Dino Melaye

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Appoints Two New Top Officials For NIA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics $496m Withdrawal: Tension As Hon. Chinda Moves for Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections I have Cars, Houses, I Won’t Steal If I'm Elected Governor - Senator Adeleke
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency The Law Has No Space For You, El-Rufai Tells JTF, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections I'm Not A Desperate Politician - Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Owes No One Apology Over Comments on Nigerian Youths - Prince Tony Momoh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Why I Escaped From Police - Sen Melaye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dino Melaye Jumps Out Of Moving Police Vehicle, Lands In Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Police Re-Arrest Melaye In Hospital After Escape From Vehicle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking : Dino Surrenders, Detained At Police SARS Office In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Two New Top Officials For NIA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Dino Melaye Handcuffed On Hospital Bed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME We Raided Magu's Farm For Money- Dismissed NAF Officer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy Why Power Sector Is Not Working - Fashola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education OAU Sex Scandal: Prof. Akindele Deliberately Failed Me - Student
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Orders Remand Of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi In Prison
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics $496m Withdrawal: Tension As Hon. Chinda Moves for Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Killing of Worshipers, Priests At Benue Church Vile, Satanic, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad