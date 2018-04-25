Senate Suspends Plenary To Visit Dino Melaye

The Senate suspended all items on its agenda for Wednesday’s plenary session to enable the lawmakers to visit its embattled member, Senator Dino Melaye who was on admission at the National Hospital.

The Senate made this known via a tweet on its Twitter handle.

The Nigerian Senate tweeted “Senate Leader moves that all other items on the order paper be stood down to another Legislative day. Minority Leader seconds. Plenary is adjourned to Thursday, 26th April 2018. #GavelBangs. #TodayInSenatePlenary.”

Another tweet also said, “The Senate should adjourn immediately and move to the hospital to visit Senator dino_melaye.” Dino Melaye rushed to hospital

The Senate also uploaded a video showing several lawmakers in the hospital to visit the senator on its FaceBook page.

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, told journalists that the Senator is in stable condition after the visit.

Saraki spoke after he visited the lawmaker at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

“We have seen Sen. Dino; he is in intensive care unit and he is stable for now.

“He is on fluids; he is being seen by cardiologists and all specialists.”

“He (Melaye) is stable and being monitored. We pray for him to fully recover soon. He is not in handcuffs,” Saraki said. Senators visit Dino Melaye