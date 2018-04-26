Abundant Renewal Party Appoints 5 Shadow Ministers

Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has announced the appointment of a five-member shadow cabinet.

The party announced this in a statement released on Wednesday by Mr. Sesugh Akume, its spokesperson. The members of the shadow cabinet are: Dr Obinna Aligwekwe, Mr Lanre Obafemi, Mr Obinna Ogueri, Ms Henrietta Ocholi, and Mr Usman Mbaekwe.

Akume quoted Dauda MoiSoro, Chair of the Special Select Committee on Shadow Ministers while announcing the (first batch of the) appointees as saying, “They will provide an effective oversight for the activities of the incumbent APC administration, which must be supervised by our vigilance against misguided policies and programmes. Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party

"The ANRP Shadow Cabinet, fully manned, will be vibrant, visionary and vocal in holding the APC administration accountable, as well as proposing policy solutions and alternatives from ANRP's perspective that will effectively build a Great Nigeria that works for all.”

ANRP added that another batch of 5 shadow ministers (4 males and 1 female) is being processed.

He added that the Ministers emerged after a thorough and competitive screening exercise that included written tests.

“The work of the Shadow Ministers commences immediately. They shall be receiving a concise job function descriptions, activity guides, and key performance indicators from the Party Secretariat. They all shall be regularly monitored to assess operational performance and effectiveness,” said Akume.

On the profiles of the shadow ministers, ANRP said Dr Obinna Aligwekwe who is to handle the Health portfolio is a medical practitioner with an MBBS from University of Nigeria Nsukka who has worked in several health institutions in Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago.

He is currently in the United Kingdom and specialized in acute internal medicine.‎

Mr Olanrewaju Obafemi, a Materials Engineering graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, was appointed as the Petroleum shadow minister. He has 17 years experience working in different international oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil.

Mr Obinna Ogueri was appointed as the shadow minister for Solid Minerals. He is a businessman and serial entrepreneur with extensive experience spanning banking operations at Diamond Bank Plc, manufacturing, marketing, sales and building construction. Mr Obinna had his first degree in Chemical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He also has B.Sc and M.Sc degrees in Economics from the University of Abuja and the Nigeria Defence Academy, respectively.

He has attended several professional and entrepreneurship courses anchored by Kaduna Business School, DfID, African Management Initiative, and Tom Associates to name a few.‎

‎Ms Henrietta Ocholi is the shadow minister for Works and Housing. She is an Estate Manager and serial entrepreneur. She studied at the Federal Polytechnic in Nasarawa and graduated with a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Estate Management and Valuation.

Her work experience span banking, real estate, business development, trading, retail dealerships, business development, etc. She is also the ANRP State Secretary for the FCT.‎

Mr Usman Mbaekwe was appointed as the shadow minister for Trade, Investment and Industry. He is a project manager, engineering management expert, and entrepreneur with over 17 years’ experience in the oilfield and consulting environment.

He has had stints with reputable organizations at home and abroad including Oil data, Schlumberger, Bausch & Lomb, and ExxonMobil Corporation.

Mr Mbaekwe holds an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Port Harcourt and a post-graduate degree in Reservoir Evaluation & Management from Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland, and United Kingdom.

He is married to Helen and they have five lovely children.