APC Punctures Modu Sheriff's Plot To Return, Asks Him To Go To His Ward

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday punctured moves by former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff to re-join the party.

The party asked the former governor to go back to his ward to formally signify his intention to return to APC, adding that membership cards are not issued in Abuja.

The party disclosed this in a press statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi in Abuja on Thursday. Ali Modu Sheriff

According to the statement "Our attention has been drawn to reports in some sections of the media that the former factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) today at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

“While we are aware of such intentions, we wish to restate our earlier position that anyone who wants to join the Party should do so at the ward level. We are happy to welcome new members to our party, but membership cards are not issued at the Party National Secretariat."

Sheriff had earlier scheduled to formally join the party at the National Secretariat of the party as invitation has been sent out to the media for the event.

Sheriff who has not been in good terms with the National Leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is said to have the support of the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie Oyegun in his bid to return to APC.

Also, the former Governor is not in good term with the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shetima.

It was gathered that Oyegun is working round the clock to bring Sheriff into the party by hook and crook.

Sources within the party revealed that Oyegun is jittery about the purported endorsement of Adams Oshiomole by President Muhammadu Buhari for his replacement as party chairman and is therefore looking for support from every angle.