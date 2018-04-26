Don't Link Buhari With Melaye’s Problems, Tinubu Tells Senators

The lawmaker representing Lagos Central in the National Assembly, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday asked her colleagues in the red chamber not to link President Muhammadu Buhari to the ongoing ordeals of another member, Senator Dino Melaye in the hands of the Police.

The lawmaker, who is the wife of Bola Tinubu, national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), spoke during the debate on the arrest and subsequent hospitalization of the Kogi Senator at the upper chamber.

”If we are talking about a particular issue, we should stay with it, but when we are bringing in a government that a lot of people supported to be here, using whatever happened to implicate the government, I think I am against that.

“We should face the issues. I am not in support of what happened to Dino. If we have anything against the executive, we have the leadership here who is supposed to go and meet with Mr. President," Tinubu said.

Speaking ‎in the same vein, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West) also warned his colleagues against adopting a confrontational stand against the executive over the ordeal of Melaye.

Adamu said: “In moments like this, it is not a matter of what he did or didn’t do on the floor of this hallowed chamber:‎ "I think the issue is how we get him out of the situation he is in. The emphasis now is what can we do as colleagues to bring him out of this present predicament he is now in. The outpouring of confrontational languages does not help us in this situation.”

The Senators had on Wednesday adjourned plenary in solidarity with Melaye, who is being held by the police in Abuja.

The Senators also agreed to invite Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to explain the circumstances that led to the arrest and detention of Melaye.

Idris is to appear before the Senate in plenary by 11am today to explain what the senators described as the inhuman treatment being meted to Melaye.