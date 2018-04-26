How I Will Change Nigeria As President - Atiku

“It is doable. In fact, what I’ve told many Nigerians at home is that if you give me six months, I know I will be able to achieve a fast level of restructuring, otherwise the concurrent list issue.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2018

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has promised to restructure Nigeria within six months if he is elected Nigeria’s president in the 2019 elections.

He spoke while fielding question at the Chatham House, London, after he delivered a lecture titled: “The Importance of Strengthening State Economic Management Systems”. Atiku Abubakar

“It is doable. In fact, what I’ve told many Nigerians at home is that if you give me six months, I know I will be able to achieve a fast level of restructuring, otherwise the concurrent list issue.

“It’s very easy to deal with it because there is no state that you will call and say ‘I want to give you this responsibility together with the resources’, and will say ‘no’”, Atiku said.

The former vice President added that he would ensure that citizens can track their leaders and also hold them accountable and that this would go a long way in solving the issue of the federal government, “being accused of everything, even when it’s not in its area of responsibility.”

“I want to be able to resolve that so that citizens can hold their local leaders responsible for lapses and maladministration,” he said.

When he was asked if will choose another party, if he does not win the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku said, “We’ll wait until that time”.

He added that he would enhance service delivery in major areas like health, education and others: “Beyond institutional and administrative reforms to improve operational efficiency of the revenue agencies, the federating units will be challenged to double their efforts in rebuilding the fiscal-social contract, by enhancing service delivery in key areas such as health, education, water supply and infrastructural development.

“Only this would change the predominant perception that government revenues are diverted to the private bank accounts of politicians and their cronies.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

