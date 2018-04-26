Jury finds Bill Cosby Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Former stand up comedian, Bill Cosby, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, the jury handling the trial ruled on Thursday.

Constand, a former employee with Temple University women's basketball team testified that Bill Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her when she paid him a visit in his house in 2004.

According to her, she wanted career advice from Bill Cosby who is a trustee of the University where she works.

The jury handling the trial after 14 hours came to a concusion that Mr. Cosby was guilty of all the three counts charge.

The former comedian faced a three-count charge of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Constand and he is likely to face 10 years in prison on each count.

In in defence, counsel to Bill Cosby accused Constand of wanting to share in the wealth of Mr. Cosby.

Severak women had indicted Cosby of sexuall misconduct. However, Constand's accusation was the only one that grew into criminak charges.

Kathleen Bliss, the defense attorney described Cosby’s legal team as "witch hubts, lynchings (and) McCarthyism." Bill Cosby