Jury finds Bill Cosby Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Constand, a former employee with Temple University women's basketball team testified that Bill Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her when she paid him a visit in his house in 2004.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2018

Former stand up comedian, Bill Cosby, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, the jury handling the trial ruled on Thursday.

Constand, a former employee with Temple University women's basketball team testified that Bill Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her when she paid him a visit in his house in 2004.

According to her, she wanted career advice from Bill Cosby who is a trustee of the University where she works.

The jury handling the trial after 14 hours came to a concusion that Mr. Cosby was guilty of all the three counts charge.

The former comedian faced a three-count charge of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Constand and he is likely to face 10 years in prison on each count.

In in defence, counsel to Bill Cosby accused Constand of wanting to share in the wealth of Mr. Cosby.

Severak women had indicted Cosby of sexuall misconduct. However, Constand's accusation was the only one that grew into criminak charges.

Kathleen Bliss, the defense attorney described Cosby’s legal team as "witch hubts, lynchings (and) McCarthyism." Bill Cosby

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME More Containers Of Items For Rehabilitation Of Lagos Airport Looted
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Corps Member Dies In Kwara NYSC Camp
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education OAU Sex Scandal: Prof. Akindele Deliberately Failed Me - Student
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics #LazyNigerianYouths Gets A Page On Wikipedia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
SHEPHERD BUSHIRI "WALKING ON AIR MIRACLE " INTERVIEW
Opinion Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet Or Charlatan? By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Delta Hospital Administrator In Credentials Falsification Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram BREAKING: Maiduguri Under Attack As Military, Boko Haram Engage In Gun Battle
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Punctures Modu Sheriff's Plot To Return, Asks Him To Go To His Ward
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Link Buhari With Melaye’s Problems, Tinubu Tells Senators
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Detained Nigeria Shiite Leader El-Zakzaky Charged With Murder
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Sowore Goes to Mosque in Ibadan
Opinion Yele Sowore: The Latest Comedian In Town By A. S. M. Jimoh
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is A Captured President-Fayose
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 22 Soldiers Lose Thier Lives, 75 Wounded In Boko Haram Onslaught
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Why We Cannot Join Shiites' Protest For Release Of El - Zakzaky - Muslim Group
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Why I Escaped From Police - Sen Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Cautions Police On Arrest, Parade Of Lagos Oil Marketer As 'Badoo Sponsor'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME More Containers Of Items For Rehabilitation Of Lagos Airport Looted
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Denying Me Access To My Famiy, Lawyer, Food - Dino Melaye
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad