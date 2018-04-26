Nigerian Govt To Commission 2 Modular Refineries In Niger Delta

He made the disclosure during a facility inspection of Opac refinery in Kwale, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta state: “Another one under construction is almost at a similar stage with OPAC so we are looking forward towards commissioning two modular refineries in the next five or six months.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2018

Rabiu Suleiman, the Senior Technical Adviser to the Minister of ‎Petroleum Resources in charge of Refining and Downstream Infrastructure, says the government will commission two modular refineries in five to six months.

He made the disclosure during a facility inspection of Opac refinery in Kwale, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta state:  “Another one under construction is almost at a similar stage with OPAC so we are looking forward towards commissioning two modular refineries in the next five or six months.” Rabiu Suleiman Winnies

"We are here to provide‎ support as government and also evaluate what the entrepreneur is doing in alignment with the vision of the government to see how we can encourage local production. Suleiman said the aim of the visit was to evaluate the value of the 7,000 barrel per day capacity refinery and see if it is in sync with the government’s plan of self subsistence.

"We are here to provide support as government and also evaluate what the entrepreneur is doing in alignment with the vision of the government to see how we can encourage local production.

“We are here to see how the 7,000 barrel capacity can support the government from the extra money going into importation of petroleum products and support the investors so that we can be self-sufficient in terms of production.”

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Economic Affairs, Edobor Iyamu, said the OPAC project was a demonstration of the government’s modular refinery promise to the Niger Delta.

He revealed that the refinery will begin pumping diesel and kerosene, before it starts to refine at a capacity of 7,000 barrels per day: “ Sometime ago, we made a promise as a government to the Niger Delta region that we are going to introduce modular refinery for two reasons: As a way of substituting the activities of the illegal refineries and to also increase our local production. What we see here is quite impressive, a lot of work is going on and hopefully before the end of the year, this project would have come on stream and that will be good for our country.

"We are excited as a government, we made the promises. This is again another promise that is about to be kept in terms of completion.”

Daily Post reported that the government awarded 38 licenses to entrepreneurs for the construction of modular refineries; ranging from

50,000 to 250,000 barrels per day, ten of which have gotten permits to begin construction.

These development comes at a time when the U.S is ramping up crude oil production, as a response to what its President- Donald Trump calls artificial pricing by members of OPEC and Non-OPEC members- of which Russia is in the lead.

Reuters reports that Nigerian an Russian crude are facing stiff competition from the U.S markets. The news agency says U.S petroleum output is expected to hit 10.7 million barrels per day this year.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy FIRS Generates N1.7trn In 3 Months
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Sambisa Forest To Become Tourist Attraction Soon-Buratai
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Oil Analysis: The Leakages In Nigeria's Oil Production Sharing Contracts
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Students Abandoned Abroad
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insurgency Militants Vow To Resume Attacks On Oil Facilities On September 10
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Troops Kill Arrested Militant Warlord And His Gang Members Who Kidnapped And Murdered British Missionary In Delta
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Don't Link Buhari With Melaye’s Problems, Tinubu Tells Senators
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Why I Escaped From Police - Sen Melaye
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Denying Me Access To My Famiy, Lawyer, Food - Dino Melaye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International NEMA DG Paid N400m Demurrage To Clear N414.8m Chinese Rice Donation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Technology Nigerian Govt Approves N68.6bn For Road Construction
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Christianity Tension As CAN Declares Nationwide Protest Over Benue Church Attacks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Outrage As Gunmen Kill Another 13 In Benue
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Dino Melaye Handcuffed On Hospital Bed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Economy FIRS Generates N1.7trn In 3 Months
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Video: Dino Melaye Sits By Roadside After He Was Hijacked From Police
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Nigeria Descending Into Anarchy Under Buhari, Says Fayose
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Re-Arrest Melaye In Hospital After Escape From Vehicle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad