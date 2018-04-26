Police Denying Me Access To My Famiy, Lawyer, Food - Dino Melaye

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye on Wednesday alleged that he is being denied access to his family, lawyer and food by the Police. The senator made the allegation in a tweet from his bed in the National Hospital Abuja where he is currently on admission following the injuries he sustained on Tuesday when he jumped off a moving police vehicle enroute Lokoja Kogi State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2018

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye on Wednesday alleged that he is being denied access to his family, lawyer and food by the Police.

The senator made the allegation in a tweet from his bed in the National Hospital Abuja where he is currently on admission following the injuries he sustained on Tuesday when he jumped off a moving police vehicle enroute Lokoja Kogi State.

He also tweeted at 8: 19pm on Wednesday in Abuja that his brothers Samuel Melaye and Moses Melaye, Pastor Obalemo, his driver Folorunsho, one lawyer and seven others have been arrested since Monday by the police .

His tweets:

"Melaye is at the intensive care unit of the national hospital. Trauma section.

“Denied access to my lawyers, family members and food for the past more than 24hours”

One of his lawyers, Ajayi Samuel Jaiye had raised alarm that police have swooped on his lawyers making indiscriminate arrest adding that some lawyers from Ricky Tafa Chamber have been arrested. 

Samuel said that he decided to go into hiding because of fear of being arrested.

The senate on Wednesday suspended its plenary in solidarity with Melaye who voluntarily surrendered to the police on Tuesday morning after nearly 24 hours siege on his residence by officers of the law enforcement agency.

The Police had declared the Senator wanted over his indictment for complicity in gun running by some criminal suspects arrested in Lokoja, Kogi State.

He was being taken by the Police for arraignment in Lokoja over his indictment when jumped off the vehicle and sustained the alleged injuries that have now made him an inmate at the Intensive Care Unit of Trauma Center of National Hospital.

 

 

 

