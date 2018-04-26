Police Recover 30 Guns, 650 Ammunitions In Kebbi‎

Kabiru made this known while addressing journalist in Birnin Kebbi said the command recovered the weapons and ammunitions during the mopping up of illegal firearms ordered by the Inspector General of Police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2018

Kebbi State Police Commissioner, Mr Ibrahim M. Kabiru, has confirmed the recovery of 30 guns and 650 ammunitions in various parts of the state.

Giving a breakdown of the recoveries, the police chief said 13 AK47 rifles, six locally made double barrel rifles, eight locally made single barrel rifles, one pump action, one locally made pistol and one scrapped machine gun were recovered during the mop up. Other weapons recovered include 650 live ammunitions and 32 live cartridges.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris Kpotum, in February ordered his commissioners across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory to embark on immediate, mass mop up of prohibited firearms in the hands of individuals and groups. 

The order has led to the recovery of arms and ammunitions from different states across the country.

 

