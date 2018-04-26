Why We Cannot Join Shiites' Protest For Release Of El - Zakzaky - Muslim Group

An Islamic group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has explained why it has refused to be part of the protests being organized by the Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, popularly known as Shiites in to demand for the release of their leader, Shaykh Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky and his wife who have been in detention of Department of State Services since December, 2015.

MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement released on Thursday acknowledged that the Islamic Movement of Nigeria has been staging daily protests in Abuja for more than a week now over the continued detention their leader, since the military clampdown on the group about two years ago.

Akintola also noted that the secretary of the IMN media team, AbdulMumin Giwa, on Saturday, 21st April, 2018 accused other Islamic organizations of keeping mute over the group’s plight because they see the IMN as rivals. Peaceful IMN worshippers intimidated by army in Katsina State

He also noted that a section of the media has also recently bombarded the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) with questions over its presumed ‘silence’ on the plight of the Shiites.

But in reaction to the claim of IMN and the media, MURIC said, “While we would not like to drag issues with the IMN and we wish them well, we wish to state clearly and categorically that MURIC has not commented on the group’s recent protests because we are being cautious.

“We see the need for us to exercise caution because there is more to the matter than meets the eye. We do not see IMN as our rival. Whereas it is natural for us as a human rights organization to frown upon the continued detention of the IMN leader, responsible advocacy and love for our dear country Nigeria has compelled us to remain cautious. The embarrassment notwithstanding, this issue is complicated particularly as it has serious security implication for Nigeria.”

“The group condemns the military’s attack on the Al-Zakzaky group but said that it gathered through investigations that the MURIC was accused of various excesses.

“Then we went into investigations. We contacted our members and members of the public living in Zaria. That was when the narrative changed. People who live in the same neighborhood with members of the IMN volunteered information indicting the group. They accuse IMN members of excesses. They claimed IMN infringed on their rights particularly in Zaria. We have no reason to doubt them. The evidence is overwhelming.

These complainants are the eyewitnesses. They see it every day. Who feels it knows it. So why won’t we believe them? What can we do as a Muslim rights organization when hundreds of Muslims express fears and reservations about a particular group? What can we do when fellow Muslims narrate their harrowing encounters with the same group?

“What can we do when Muslims who are very close neighbors of an Islamic group submit pictures and written testimonies of harassments, intimidation and outright attacks on their persons by another Islamic group? How can we now come out publicly to defend such a group? We realize that those complainants are also Muslims whose rights must be protected by us. We court the anger of Muslim complainants if we rise publicly in defense of an Islamic group which they see as a bully.”

“That is why we have opted for tactical diplomacy. On one side are the Muslims and other members of the public who complain bitterly that they are being harassed. On the other side are the followers of Al-Zakzaky who have been accused of intimidating ordinary Nigerians including their fellow Muslims. Then you find the government in-between. The latter has a constitutional responsibility to secure lives and properties. It has a duty to ensure law and order and Nigerians will waste no time to condemn government for failing in this duty.

“This explains government’s crackdown on the group. It is not an easy task for us. Silence is not in our character. We have to critically examine the case at hand. Nigerians who are neighbours of the Al-Zakzaky group have the right to live in peace.

“The Muslims who complain against the Al-Zakzaky group have the right to live in peace. Government also has a duty to ensure peace, law and order. There is little choice in rotten apples. MURIC found itself between Chylla and Charibdis. This is a mess and noise will only make it messier.” The statement continued.

The group, however, expressed its devotion to continue to diplomatically and tactically fight for the release of Mr. Al-Zakzaky.

It said, “This is what Muslim leaders are working on and MURIC endorses this process: quiet, behind-the-scene moves. We have absolute confidence in the leadership of Nigerian Muslims. We cannot go into the nitty-gritties for security reasons but we can assure Nigerians that our leaders are not folding their hands. They are doing their best in the present circumstances.

The issue is highly volatile and needs to be handled with extreme care in order not to create scenarios like we have in some other countries. MURIC is determined to continue playing the role of a responsible human rights organization. While we love to promote respect for Allah-given fundamental human rights of citizens, we will not encourage lawlessness or chaos.

“To turn a blind eye to the sufferings and complaints of a large number of people to cases of high-handedness and lawlessness on the part of the Al-Zakzaky group will be against the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity.

“We stand to gain nothing by playing to the gallery. We affirm that the continued detention of Shaykh Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky has been a difficult and painful experience for us but we also understand that national security may sometimes override fundamental human right and court pronouncements. Patriotic Nigerians will not want a situation whereby the country suddenly goes up in flames. That is the last thing MURIC wants.”

“The way forward, therefore, is to adopt conflict resolution tactics. It is not a matter for the courts. Nigerian courts hardly consider security implications. That is why the law is an ass. MURIC advises government to bring leaders of the Al-Zakzaky group to a roundtable.

“The Nigerian Muslim leadership must be involved in the dialogue. The roundtable should aim at securing the release of Shaykh Al-Zakzaky, an assurance of respect for peace, law and order by the Al-Zakzaky group, a written commitment that members of the group will stop intimidating their neighbors and a halt to the group’s endless long-distance walks on express ways which cause hardship to innocent citizens,” it said.