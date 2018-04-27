Boko Haram Hits Maiduguri Again

A suicide bomber has attacked a residential area in the Jidarri Polo axis of Maiduguri, capital of Borno state. Baa-naCShetimma, a resident, disclosed this to TheCable on Friday night.

by TheCable Apr 27, 2018

A suicide bomber has attacked a residential area in the Jidarri Polo axis of Maiduguri, capital of Borno state.

Baa-naCShetimma, a resident, disclosed this to TheCable on Friday night.

He said the attack, which happened around 9pm has sparked tension in the town. Maiduguri on the map

“There are dead bodies in front of my house as I speak to you,” he told TheCable on the telephone.

Shetimma said he was about opening his car to drive out when he heard a loud explosion.

A combined team of security operatives engaged Boko Haram insurgents in a fierce gun battle at Jiddari Polo on Thursday.

After heated gun exchange which lasted hours, the security agents overpowered the sect. But a suicide bomber struck moments later, leaving two policemen with injuries.

The authorities are yet to react to the latest attack.

Boko Haram has continued to attack Borno and surrounding states despite efforts to keep the group in check.

