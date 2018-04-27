Even Devil’s Followers Have Rejected President Buhari, Says Reno Omokri

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2018

A spokesperson to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Reno Omokri,has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari has been rejected by followers of Satan.

Mr. Omokri made the claim on his Twitter handle. He was reacting to the description of President Buhari as ignorant by the US-based Church of Satan, following the murder of two Catholic priests and 15 of their parishioners in Mbalom, Benue State, on Tuesday. The Presidency had described repeated attacks by herdsmen around the country as satanic, an action that angered the Church of Satan. Reno Omokri

Responding in a coarse tweet, the Church of Satan said: "President Buhari is ignorant. Infighting between two different Abrahamic religions is just that-theists killing theists. It has nothing to do with us or Satanism, a life-cherishing atheistic religion. Shame on the media for furthering this superstitious nonsense.".         

Sequel to the dismissal of the President by the Church of Satan was a call on him by the Catholic Bishops'Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) to resign from office. The call was made in a statement jointly signed by Most Reverend  Augustine Akubeze, Archbishop of Benin and CBCN President, and Most Reverend Camillus Umoh, Archbishop of Ikot-Ekpene and CBCN Secretary.                              The CBCN based its call of the failure of the President to arrest the country's descent into anarchy. The Bishops urged the President to take the path of honour by “stepping aside to save the nation from total collapse”.

On Friday, Mr. Omokri, on his Twitter handle wrote: “Within 24 hours, the Catholic Church rejected Buhari and the Church of Satan followed suit. What type of human being can you be for God’s children to reject you and Satan’s people are too threatened by your wickedness to accept you? Imagine the father of lies rejecting Buhari!”

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that the Church of Satan had rebuked the President on the frequency of killings in the country.

 

 

