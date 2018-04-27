Police, NEMA Differ On Number Of Deaths In Maiduguri Boko Haram Attack

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed that six people were killed in Boko Haram attack on Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri on Thursday.

However, the National Emergency Management Agency and Borno State Emergency Management Agency, in a joint press briefing said nine persons were killed in the attack.

NEMA’s Northeast Zonal Director, Mr. Bashir Garga, said that five suicide bombers detonated IEDs and killed themselves while four civilians lost their lives in the attack.

However, in a statement issued on Friday, Borno police public relations officer, Mr. Edet Okon said victims of the attack include three civilians and a member of the civilian joint task force alongside two female suicide bombers.

He added that two officials of the Special Anti Robbery Squad and seven other persons sustained injuries from gunshots and explosions during the attack while a police carrier van was also damaged.

He also revealed that preemptive deployments were being put in place to forestall further surprise attacks.