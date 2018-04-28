2019: Be Prepared, Obasanjo Tells Members Of His Coalition

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged members of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) he is championing to drive away the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and President Muhammadu Buhari from power through the 2019 general elections to be prepared for the task by getting their permanent voter cards.

The former President spoke in Ibadan on Saturday at the inauguration of the Itinerary State Chapter of the movement attended by former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, controversial businessman, Oyewole Fasawe and among others.

“Everybody must be determined to rescue Nigeria, it may not be easy, however, the God who performed wonders some time ago, will again perform wonders. We have (seen), in this country, where five political parties endorsed a single person and God was laughing and knew what he would do. If we are leaving everything to God, we must do our best. Get your PVCs and encourage others” Obasanjo told members of the Coalition. Olusegun Obansanjo

He also asked them to be prepared to confront any challenge that may come their way in the course of trying to change the present political order in the country.

“Take note, they will threaten you, but don’t be discouraged. It is only cowards who run away from the war front, the former president said while assuring them of his continuous support.

“Having gone this far, I won’t leave you dry. Get your PVC. I don’t think anybody can threaten me again. Remember I have been to prison for an offence I do not know anything about.”

He also reminded members that the movement was organized to save the soul of Nigeria from its final death.

Olayiwola Olakojo, the state coordinator of the movement, wasted no time in singing praises to Obasanjo

‘He is indeed our Messiah. Kindly reflect on all his involvements in all governments, globally and nationally. He is indeed the father of modern Nigeria. As the foremost statesman, he has always wanted the best for Nigeria. His comments and observations on the past and present administration are just for the progress and development of our country,” Olakojo, a former Secretary to the Oyo State government, said.