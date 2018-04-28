2019: Don’t Follow Those Who Failed You Before, Soyinka Warns Nigerians

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has warned Nigerian youth against entrusting their mandates to old politicians who have failed  the country in the past. Speaking at Elizade University in Ondo state, on Thursday, Prof Soyinka encouraged young Nigerians to participate actively in politics and to ensure that they elect young people into government in 2019.‎

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 28, 2018

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has warned Nigerian youth against entrusting their mandates to old politicians who have failed  the country in the past.

Speaking at Elizade University in Ondo state, on Thursday, Prof Soyinka encouraged young Nigerians to participate actively in politics and to ensure that they elect young people into government in 2019.‎

Mr. Soyinka also commended the courage of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl being held by terrorist group Boko Haram, because she refused to renounce her faith. 
Soyinka likened to Winnie Mandela, a South African freedom fighter who recently died. Professor Wole Soyinka

“All I can just tell you is this; don’t make the mistake of following those who failed you before; those who are pretending that they have nothing to do with the disaster that has overtaken Nigeria.

“They are very quick to smell failure, they are very quick to shout it; but then, they exculpate themselves, whereas they are the founding malfeasance of the Nigerian condition: that is what I am warning (the) youth against. Mobilize, get your representatives and stop bothering geriatrics like myself, ” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Sen. Melaye's Recall : Electorates Fail To Show Up For Verification Of Signatures
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How APC Governors Clashed, Tackled Each Other At Party Meeting
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Urhoghide Bows To Pressure, Says He Never Called For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics N6 Billion Convention Money: Why We Asked Governors To Contribute —APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: I Will Probe Buhari’s Govt. If Elected President -Atiku
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Leaves For Meeting With Trump
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Sen. Melaye's Recall : Electorates Fail To Show Up For Verification Of Signatures
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How APC Governors Clashed, Tackled Each Other At Party Meeting
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Buhari To Inaugurate Nigeria's First Seven Star Hotel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Urhoghide Bows To Pressure, Says He Never Called For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Removes Rogue Lawyer, Ugwuonye's From Legal Practitioners' Roll
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Deeper Life Church Builds The Biggest And Best Equipped Hospital In Africa - Is This The Turning Point For Christianity In Nigeria? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics N6 Billion Convention Money: Why We Asked Governors To Contribute —APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: I Will Probe Buhari’s Govt. If Elected President -Atiku
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Auto Crash Claims 12 Lives On Lagos /Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Leaves For Meeting With Trump
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Nabs 4 Suspects In WASSCE Questions Leakage Scandal
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Hits Maiduguri Again
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad