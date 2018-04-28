2019: Don’t Follow Those Who Failed You Before, Soyinka Warns Nigerians

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has warned Nigerian youth against entrusting their mandates to old politicians who have failed the country in the past.

Speaking at Elizade University in Ondo state, on Thursday, Prof Soyinka encouraged young Nigerians to participate actively in politics and to ensure that they elect young people into government in 2019.‎

Mr. Soyinka also commended the courage of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl being held by terrorist group Boko Haram, because she refused to renounce her faith.

Soyinka likened to Winnie Mandela, a South African freedom fighter who recently died. Professor Wole Soyinka



“All I can just tell you is this; don’t make the mistake of following those who failed you before; those who are pretending that they have nothing to do with the disaster that has overtaken Nigeria.



“They are very quick to smell failure, they are very quick to shout it; but then, they exculpate themselves, whereas they are the founding malfeasance of the Nigerian condition: that is what I am warning (the) youth against. Mobilize, get your representatives and stop bothering geriatrics like myself, ” he said.