Army Claims Arrest Of 'Boko Haram Suspect' Behind Recent Attacks In Benue

Nigerian Army says its troops, in conjunction with police and the Department of State Services operatives, have arrested a key Boko Haram suspect known as Aminu Yaminu, nicknamed Tashaku,  who, according to it, is the masterminded most of the recent attacks in Benue State.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 28, 2018

Nigerian Army says its troops, in conjunction with police and the Department of State Services operatives, have arrested a key Boko Haram suspect known as Aminu Yaminu, nicknamed Tashaku,  who, according to it, is the masterminded most of the recent attacks in Benue State.

Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, Assistant Director, Army public relations, said in a statement that from intelligence report, Aminu has concluded plans with his cohorts in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, and Nasarawa states to launch a major attack on innocent citizens in Benue State before his arrest.

“As earlier reinstated, Nigerian Army will ensure enemies of peace in the state are brought to justice. Aminu Yaminu

“Nigerian Army encourages all law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear. They should also oblige the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely information that could lead to the arrests of criminal elements in our society,” Ayeni added.

