Homosexuality Can Never Become Acceptable In Nigeria -Arewa Youths President

Alhaji Shettima Yerima, the President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has affirmed that “it is totally impossible” for homosexuality to become acceptable as a way of Life in Nigeria. British Prime Minister, Theresa May had urged the President of Nigeria, Buhari and other leaders to end discrimination against sexual minorities while speaking at the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the UK.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 28, 2018

Alhaji Shettima Yerima, the President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has affirmed that “it is totally impossible” for homosexuality to become acceptable as a way of Life in Nigeria.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May had urged the President of Nigeria, Buhari and other leaders to end discrimination against sexual minorities while speaking at the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the UK.

She had said ““Nobody should face persecution or discrimination because of who they are or who they love. I am all too aware that these laws were often put in place by my own country. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now. As the UK’s prime minister, I deeply regret both the fact that such laws were introduced, and the legacy of discrimination, violence and even death that persists today." Alhaji Shettima Yerima, the President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) Daily Post

However, the AYCF president said all Nigerians are against the practice of homosexuality.

He said, “It is not possible. I can confidently say it, not even in the north alone but in Nigeria as a whole, it is totally impossible.

”It is not going to happen, you know there are limitation to some of those things.

“In the case of same sex marriage, it is totally impossible even in western world, you can only name some few countries that can accept that.

“America has tried it, even Obama and subsequent governments have tried, even when the President of the country was not a Muslim.

”I remember Jonathan, a Christian President, was totally against it, so it is totally impossible.

”No African country has accepted it, so it is totally impossible with the Nigeria exposure and our background as a people…it is totally impossible.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Education OAU Sex Scandal: Prof. Akindele Deliberately Failed Me - Student
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Scandal Jury finds Bill Cosby Guilty Of Sexual Assault
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Sex-For-Mark Scandal: Student Counsel Finally Speaks
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
Education OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Education OAU Reacts To Sex Scandal, Says Its Investigating Veracity Of The Allegation
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Sex Scandal: OAU Suspends Prof Akindele
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Sen. Melaye's Recall : Electorates Fail To Show Up For Verification Of Signatures
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How APC Governors Clashed, Tackled Each Other At Party Meeting
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Buhari To Inaugurate Nigeria's First Seven Star Hotel
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Urhoghide Bows To Pressure, Says He Never Called For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Removes Rogue Lawyer, Ugwuonye's From Legal Practitioners' Roll
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Deeper Life Church Builds The Biggest And Best Equipped Hospital In Africa - Is This The Turning Point For Christianity In Nigeria? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics N6 Billion Convention Money: Why We Asked Governors To Contribute —APC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: I Will Probe Buhari’s Govt. If Elected President -Atiku
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Auto Crash Claims 12 Lives On Lagos /Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Leaves For Meeting With Trump
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Nabs 4 Suspects In WASSCE Questions Leakage Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Hits Maiduguri Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad