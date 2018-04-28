Homosexuality Can Never Become Acceptable In Nigeria -Arewa Youths President

Alhaji Shettima Yerima, the President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has affirmed that “it is totally impossible” for homosexuality to become acceptable as a way of Life in Nigeria.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May had urged the President of Nigeria, Buhari and other leaders to end discrimination against sexual minorities while speaking at the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the UK.

She had said ""Nobody should face persecution or discrimination because of who they are or who they love. I am all too aware that these laws were often put in place by my own country. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now. As the UK's prime minister, I deeply regret both the fact that such laws were introduced, and the legacy of discrimination, violence and even death that persists today."



However, the AYCF president said all Nigerians are against the practice of homosexuality.



He said, “It is not possible. I can confidently say it, not even in the north alone but in Nigeria as a whole, it is totally impossible.



”It is not going to happen, you know there are limitation to some of those things.



“In the case of same sex marriage, it is totally impossible even in western world, you can only name some few countries that can accept that.



“America has tried it, even Obama and subsequent governments have tried, even when the President of the country was not a Muslim.



”I remember Jonathan, a Christian President, was totally against it, so it is totally impossible.



”No African country has accepted it, so it is totally impossible with the Nigeria exposure and our background as a people…it is totally impossible.”