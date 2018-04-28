Senior Lawyers Pressure Father Of Lagos Judge To Free Colleague From Bribery Trial

Justice Raliat Adebiyi of the Lagos High Court has come under immense pressure from senior lawyers to discharge and acquit  Mr. Joseph Nwobike ( SAN), who is facing a criminal trial  for alleged inducement to pervert the course of justice. 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 28, 2018

Justice Raliat Adebiyi of the Lagos High Court has come under immense pressure from senior lawyers to discharge and acquit  Mr. Joseph Nwobike ( SAN), who is facing a criminal trial  for alleged inducement to pervert the course of justice. 

Justice Adebiyi had, during the week, reserved judgment in the case to 30  April after counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, enumerated and adopted his final written address for the prosecution. Same was also done by Mr. Nwobike's counsel, Mr Olawale Akoni(SAN) for the defence.

SaharaReporters authoritatively gathered that a delegation of senior lawyers have visited Justice Adebiyi's in Ibadan to ask the old man to  prevail on her daughter not to convict Mr. Nwobike. They told Justice Adebiyi's father that in the event of a conviction, many senior lawyers engaged in similar acts of “kindness” to judges will be left  vulnerable. Joseph Nwobike

Mr. Nwobike was first arraigned on a five -count charge on 9 March 2016 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which claimed that Nwobike offered N750,000 and N300,000 gratifications to Justices Mohammed Yunusa and Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, respectively. Both judges are of the Federal High Court.

The EFCC claimed that Nwobike offered them the money allegedly to pervert the course of justice. EFCC's lawyer, Mr. Oyedepo, claimed that Nwobike acted contrary to Section 97 (3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No. 11, 2011. But the lawyer pleaded not guilty.

Canvassing final arguments, Mr. Nwobike’s lawyer, Mr. Akoni, urged the court to discharge and acquit his client, arguing that the EFCC failed to substantiate its allegations against his client.

The Defence counsel said contrary to the claim by the EFCC, the N750,000 that Mr. Nwobike gave to Justice Yunusa was not a bribe but “for the specific purpose of helping the (sick) mother of the gentleman”.

He said all the judgments which the EFCC claimed that Nwobike paid Justice Yunusa to give in his favor were all upheld by the Court of Appeal.He urged Justice Adebiyi to dismiss the charges and set Mr. Nwobike free. But the EFCC prosecution counsel urged the court to  convict Mr. Nwobike.

“Could it be said that in line with the evidence of PW1 to PW7, the exhibits that we have tendered and the evidence elicited from the defendant during cross-examination, the defendant did not commit the offense he was charged with?” Mr.Oyedepo asked.

He noted that Nwobike did not deny giving N750,000 to Justice Yunusa when he had cases before the judge, adding that it was no defence that the Court of Appeal upheld Justice Yunusa’s judgments.

“The only gifts that are allowed are complimentary gifts – cards, books,” 

“As it stands today in our administration of criminal justice system, both the giver and the receiver of gratification are suspects, so, if that is taken, the evidence of Justice Yunusa, who is the recipient of the gratification, a co-accused, cannot incriminate another accused. His evidence goes to no issue,” he said.

Mr. Oyedepo noted that the judges have already been separately charged in relation to the allegations. He urged the judge to apply full probative value to all the evidence given by the prosecution and convict Mr. Nwobike accordingly.

After listening to both parties, Justice  Adebiyi fixed Monday, 30 April for judgement.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Supreme Court Removes Rogue Lawyer, Ugwuonye's From Legal Practitioners' Roll
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged Bribery Of Judges: Barrister Nwobike Knows Fate On Monday
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Orders Forfeiture Of Governor Forum's N1.4bn To Federal Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Lawyer Challenges Ozekhome, Others On Unethical Consultation With Judges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How N’Assembly Leaders Spent Remaining N3.4billion Of N10billion Adeosun Largesse
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Cautions Police On Arrest, Parade Of Lagos Oil Marketer As 'Badoo Sponsor'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Sen. Melaye's Recall : Electorates Fail To Show Up For Verification Of Signatures
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How APC Governors Clashed, Tackled Each Other At Party Meeting
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Buhari To Inaugurate Nigeria's First Seven Star Hotel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Urhoghide Bows To Pressure, Says He Never Called For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Removes Rogue Lawyer, Ugwuonye's From Legal Practitioners' Roll
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Deeper Life Church Builds The Biggest And Best Equipped Hospital In Africa - Is This The Turning Point For Christianity In Nigeria? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics N6 Billion Convention Money: Why We Asked Governors To Contribute —APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: I Will Probe Buhari’s Govt. If Elected President -Atiku
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Auto Crash Claims 12 Lives On Lagos /Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Leaves For Meeting With Trump
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Nabs 4 Suspects In WASSCE Questions Leakage Scandal
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Hits Maiduguri Again
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad