5 Injured As Thugs Invade APC Meeting In Kaduna

Suspected thugs, on Sunday, invaded a meeting organised by loyalists Mr. Suleiman Hunkuyi, the senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, injuring five persons and vandalizing hotel properties. Mr. Hunkuyi is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



According to reports, the thugs stormed the NUT End Well Hotel, venue of the meeting, at about 3pm attacking everybody in sight.



However, many loyalists of the senator escaped unhurt, fleeing through emergency exits. Those who sustained injuries were taken to Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital in Kaduna for treatment. APC

Security operatives later arrived, fired shots into the air and succeeded in dispersing the thugs.



Mr. Hunkuyi, it was gathered, had earlier told his loyalists that the APC Congress in the state must hold at ward, local and state levels as against the alleged planned selection of delegates through affirmation.

“There are perfected plans to ensure that congresses do not hold to elect delegates through election, but to read out names to be affirmed as delegates,” he said.