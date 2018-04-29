Death Of Corper: Senate President Visits Kwara NYSC Camp

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Sunday visited the National Youth Service Corps camp in Kwara State over the death of Miss Hilda Amadi who passed on while in the camp last week.



The senate president announced his visit to the NYSC in a tweet via his twitter handle @bukolasaraki.



The tweet read: “I heard about the tragic passing of Miss Hilda Amadi earlier this week at the NYSC Camp in Kwara. So, this afternoon, I went to spend some time with the Corps Members at the camp to reassure them that their safety, wellbeing and development remains our priority”.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki on a visit to the NYSC camp in Kwara State

Miss Hilda died last week at the orientation camp located in Yikpata Edu local government area of the state after she suffered fracture during a morning drill.‎The corps member was a graduate of Oil & Gas, University of Port Harcourt.A corps member who spoke with Sahara reporters on a condition of anonymity decried the state of the medical facility at the NYSC Camp affirming that her deceased colleague lost her life because of inadequate medical attention: “She suffered a fracture during the Man ‘O’ War drill and she was rushed to the clinic here on camp, but there was no medical facility. No X-Ray Machine, no drugs, nothing was there. She had to buy bandages with her own money. There was no doctor, it was the medical students here that were stationed at the clinic."