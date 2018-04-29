Death Of Corper: Senate President Visits Kwara NYSC Camp

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Sunday visited the National Youth Service Corps camp in Kwara State over the death of Miss Hilda Amadi who passed on while in the camp last week.The senate president announced his visit to the NYSC in a tweet via his twitter handle @bukolasaraki.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 29, 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Sunday visited the National Youth Service Corps camp in Kwara State over the death of Miss Hilda Amadi who passed on while in the camp last week.

The senate president announced his visit to the NYSC in a tweet via his twitter handle @bukolasaraki.

The tweet read: “I heard about the tragic passing of Miss Hilda Amadi earlier this week at the NYSC Camp in Kwara. So, this afternoon, I went to spend some time with the Corps Members at the camp to reassure them that their safety, wellbeing and development remains our priority”.



Miss Hilda died last week at the orientation camp located in Yikpata Edu local government area of the state after she suffered fracture during a morning drill.‎

The corps member was a graduate of Oil & Gas, University of Port Harcourt.

A corps member who spoke with Sahara reporters on a condition of anonymity decried the state of the medical facility at the NYSC Camp affirming that her deceased colleague lost her life because of inadequate medical attention: “She suffered a fracture during the Man ‘O’ War drill and she was rushed to the clinic here on camp, but there was no medical facility. No X-Ray Machine, no drugs, nothing was there. She had to buy bandages with her own money. There was no doctor, it was the medical students here that were stationed at the clinic." Senate President, Bukola Saraki on a visit to the NYSC camp in Kwara State

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Dino Melaye Survives Recall From Senate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Saraki After Impeachment Threat
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Be Prepared, Obasanjo Tells Members Of His Coalition
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics "They've Vowed To Deal With Me"-Senator Who Moved Motion For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Sen. Melaye's Recall : Electorates Fail To Show Up For Verification Of Signatures
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money 14 States Can't Survive Without Federal Allocation - Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Dino Melaye Survives Recall From Senate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Saraki After Impeachment Threat
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Be Prepared, Obasanjo Tells Members Of His Coalition
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics "They've Vowed To Deal With Me"-Senator Who Moved Motion For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Deeper Life Church Builds The Biggest And Best Equipped Hospital In Africa - Is This The Turning Point For Christianity In Nigeria? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Explosion Rocks Home Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Sen. Melaye's Recall : Electorates Fail To Show Up For Verification Of Signatures
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Buhari To Inaugurate Nigeria's First Seven Star Hotel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money 14 States Can't Survive Without Federal Allocation - Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: 22 Soldiers Killed, 75 Injured In Lake Chad Region
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Urhoghide Bows To Pressure, Says He Never Called For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics N6 Billion Convention Money: Why We Asked Governors To Contribute —APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad