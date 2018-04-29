I saw My Dead Daughter’s Name On Petition To Recall Dino'-Constituent

The verification exercise conducted for the purpose of recalling Mr. Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District from the National Assembly, has been marred by discrepancies and low turnout of petitioners.



The Nigerian Tribune reported that a man identified as Thomas said the name of his daughter, who died in 2016, appeared on the petition.



“I had a bad experience today. The evil men behind Dino's (Melaye) recall open up my old wounds. The name of my late daughter, Miss Thomas Faith, who died on 18 July 2016 at the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, was among the petitioners. Her name is number 729 on that evil list. Her voter's card is still with me, how do (sic) they got the VIN number? Was it her ghost that came to sign without the voter's card? Whosoever did this will see hell,” the paper quoted Mr. Thomas as saying. Dino Melaye



While it is unclear if this was not a case of more than one person having the same name, other alleged petitioners have equally denied signing the petition.



Many of the purported petitioners have accused Mr. Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State, of being behind the attempt to recall Mr. Melaye.



Over the last two years, relationship between the governor and Mr. Melaye has been nothing short of infernal despite both men being members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Scandals have continued to swirl around Mr. Melaye, is currently facing criminal prosecution for alleged falsification of information with intent to mislead an officer of the Federal Government.



He was also recently accused of plotting his own assassination during a visit to his hometown earlier in the year. Two suspected criminals also recently named the senator as their sponsor, claiming he gave them arms and paid them to recruit thugs ahead of 2019 general elections.