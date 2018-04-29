Malabu: How Close Ties Between AGF, Adoke's Lawyer Frustrated EFCC

Close ties between Mr. Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, and Mr. Ade Okeaya-Ineh (SAN), lawyer to former AGF, Mr Mohammed Adoke, in the Malabu Oil case, are frustrating the bid of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute the former AGF.

The case, which was recently decided by Justice Murtala Nyako of the Federal High Court, had Mr. Okeaya-Ineh as lawyer to Mr. Adoke, who sued the Federal Government in a case in which the AGF was the defendant.

Mr. Okeaya-Ineh is also Mr. Malami's lawyer in the case he filed against the National Assembly, which has invited him to provide justifications for his role in the scandalous reinstatement into the civil service of the tainted Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team. Abubakar Malami

Sources told SaharaReporters that Mr. Malami has engaged the same lawyer to handle some corruption cases for the Federal Government.

"Is anyone surprised that the Federal High Court has ruled that Mr. Adoke SAN did not breach any law in the handling of the Malabu Oil scandal? It is interesting to note that Mr. Okeaya-Ineh had tendered Mr. Malami's letter, where he had written that Mr. Adoke has no case to answer. The letter of Malami is meant to frustrate the EFCC from prosecuting Mr. Adoke, Mr. Dan Etete and others for the Malabu Oil deal," said a source.

He further disclosed that by leaking the letter to Mr. Adoke's lawyer, Mr. Malami sabotaged President Buhari, who had instructed the EFCC to prosecute Mr. Adoke and other suspects involved in the scam.

Prosecutors in Italy have ignored Mr. Malami's letter, as Mr. Adoke and his cohorts have been charged with corruption in a court in the country.