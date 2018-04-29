Police Confirm Bombing Of Nwodo’s Residence

The Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, has confirmed that explosives rocked the home of Ohaneze National President, John Nwodo at Ukehe, Enugu state. 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 29, 2018

SaharaReporters has earlier reported that a yet to be identified person threw an explosive device into Nwodo's residence.

The Enugu Police PRO confirmed the incidence, and stated that no lives were lost

Mr. Amaraizu said; “The State Commissioner of Police immediately raced to the scene of the incident on getting the report; and while there Mr Nwodo, who was not around when the explosion happened, also came in.

“The command is on top of the situation and very soon the perpetrators will be arrested as we have commenced investigation into the incident. Ohaneze National President, John Nwodo

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

