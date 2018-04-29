President Buhari Arrives In Washington For Meeting With Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday arrived at Washington DC for a four day trip to the United States, including meeting with President Donald J. Trump.Buhari’s arrival was confirmed in  a tweet by the President's official Twitter handle @NGRPresident.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 29, 2018

The tweet read:"President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Washington DC ahead of his working visit to the United States.
“He will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.’’



President Buhari is in the U.S on the invitation of President Trump.

Special adviser  to the president on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement on Friday said while in America, President Buhari :would hold bilateral meeting with President Trump and would later have a working lunch on April 30.‎

“The meeting will further deepen the US-Nigeria relationship as the United States considers Nigeria’s economic growth, security and leadership in Africa to be critical aspects of their strategic partnership", Adesina said in the statement.

PHOTONEWS: Dangote, Politicians, Support Group Visit Buhari In United States

