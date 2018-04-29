President Buhari Arrives In Washington For Meeting With Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday arrived at Washington DC for a four day trip to the United States, including meeting with President Donald J. Trump.



Buhari’s arrival was confirmed in a tweet by the President's official Twitter handle @NGRPresident.

The tweet read:"President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Washington DC ahead of his working visit to the United States.

“He will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.’’

PHOTOS: President @MBuhari arrives Washington DC ahead of his Working Visit to the United States. He will meet with President Trump at the White House tomorrow. #PMBinDC pic.twitter.com/E4xyQrskzi — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 29, 2018

President Buhari is in the U.S on the invitation of President Trump.

Special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement on Friday said while in America, President Buhari :would hold bilateral meeting with President Trump and would later have a working lunch on April 30.‎



“The meeting will further deepen the US-Nigeria relationship as the United States considers Nigeria’s economic growth, security and leadership in Africa to be critical aspects of their strategic partnership", Adesina said in the statement.