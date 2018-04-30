2019 Election Will Be The Easiest For Buhari - Festus Keyamo

He pointed out that this was because the President already has many achievements he can boast of.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 general election easily, Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Director, Strategic Communication of the president’s campaign organization has said.

The 2019 election will be easier for the President to win than even when he was elected in 2015, the lawyer said while speaking with Channels Television on Sunday: “The 2019 election will be the easiest election for president Buhari despite what the nay sayers are saying, it will be the easier the president than 2015 and all the indices are there, because since that time the president had won over the heart of other sections of the country at that time that may not have voted for him, between then and now he has won their heart.”

Look at the second Niger bridge it is 40% complete and has been expanded from a 2km to a 7km bridge, look at the railway tracks they have increased them from single gage to standard gauge railway tracks the one between Lagos and Ibadan and Kano and Abuja is 80% complete.

Nigerians will see that despite all the negative talks here and there, that it will be the easiest election for the president more than that of 2015,” said the lawyer.  Festus Keyamo

