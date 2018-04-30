Borno: Nigerian Air Force Kills Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists In Air Strike

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has claimed to have killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists in an air strike on Yuwe, Borno State.

The air strike, according to Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF Public Relations Director, was launched on Saturday following an intelligence report that Boko Haram fighters were hibernating in the community.

“The mission was conducted following intelligence report that Boko Haram terrorists fighters were hibernating in the settlement.

The Nigerian Air Force @NigAirForce has claimed that the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, on 28 April 2018, neutralized scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at YUWE in Borno State through successful air strikes.

“Consequently, the Air Task Force detailed Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet Aircraft and one Mi-35 Helicopter Gunship to conduct Air Interdiction on the terrorists’ location in two waves.

"Overhead the location, the NAF fighter aircraft acquired and attacked the terrorists in the settlement with bombs, rockets and canons, while a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) conducted Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) of the mission," said the Public Relations Director.

He added that the BDA revealed that some buildings in the location were successfully destroyed and burnt, while the occupying terrorists were neutralized.

Terrorists, who managed to flee, Adesanya disclosed,were attacked by the fighter jet. Air Strike

