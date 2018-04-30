BREAKING: Lawyer, Nwobike Found Guilty Of Bribery

He was found guilty for offering N750,000 and N300,000 gratifications to Justice Mohammed Yunusa and Hyeladzira Nganjiwa both of whom are judges at the Federal High Court

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2018

Justice Raliat Adebiyi of the Lagos State High Court has found Dr. Joseph Nwobike, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), guilty of a one-count charge of attempting to pervert the course of Justice.

Nwobike who has been facing an 18-count charge was however discharged and acquitted for seventeen count charge.

Nwobike had previously pleaded not guilty to the criminal charge but was found guilty in a trial charge by Justice Adebiyi.

Justice Adebiyi said that Nwobike "is found guilty and convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice"

Praying the court to ensure Nwobike was punished for his act, counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo told the court that a person found guilty of pervesing the course of justice is liable to two years imprisonment

He added that if the court fails to give such judgment it would amount to turn the law upside down.

Juatice Adebiyi ordered the court to go on a short recess in order for her to prepare her sentence.

SaharaReporters, New York

