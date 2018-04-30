Customs Seizes Military Hardware, 108 Cartons Of Expired Beef At Lagos Airport

Officers of the Lagos Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have impounded military hardware at the sheds of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The seizure was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the command, Mr. Ephraim Haruna. Nigerian Customs Service

Among items impounded, the statement revealed, were military camouflage uniforms, bulletproof jackets, military helmets, military fez caps, military vest of different camouflage colours and air guns imported with two different end user certificates.

Other items impounded were 20 pieces of assorted optical sight wrapped in a military camouflage uniform bags and used mainly for rifles and grenade launcher, military knee/shin guards, handcuffs, police official cardigans, drones, 108 cartons of expired (2009) beef, pangolin scales imported into the country and Tramadol tablets to be exported out of the country.

The statement described the seizure of consignments of military hardware imported into the country as noteworthy.

According to the NCS, some of the items were imported into the country with different airway bill numbers by different importers and organizations.

The statement quoted the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Lagos Airport Command, Mrs. Jayne Shoboiki, as advising clearing agents to caution importers against bringing into the country items that are prohibited, adding individuals are not allowed to import military hardware.

She explained that such items must come into the country with an end-user certificates, which not available for any of the seized items.

“We have enough fresh beef in this country, I see no reason someone will import not only beef but expired one. The item, which is under the import prohibition list, Schedule 3, Item 2 of the Common External Tariff (CET), was abandoned and all efforts made to arrest the consignee proved abortive as the address mentioned does not exist,” she said.

The Lagos Command of the service also said it generated N11.6billion in the first quarter of 2018, an equivalent of 74.34 per cent of its projection for the period under review.

Mrs. Shoboiki explained that in March, the command generated over N4.12billion despite the public holidays within the month, a development that reduced the number of days on which Customs officers carried out duties.