Cut Down Corruption And Killings In Your Country – Trumps Tells Buhari

President Donald Trump of United States of America told President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday to cut down corruption and the killings going on in various parts of Nigeria. President Trump made this call during a joint press conference held in Washington D.C on April 30.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2018

President Donald Trump of United States of America told President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday to cut down corruption and the killings going on in various parts of Nigeria.

President Trump made this call during a joint press conference held in Washington D.C on April 30.

He said, “Nigeria has a massive reputation for corruption. I discussed it with the president and we agreed to do something on it. The President (Buhari) has to do something about it. He has to cut down the corruption element in the country.” President Muhammadu Buhari and U.S President Donald Trump

“We are deeply concern about the killings and the and burning of churches and the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. It is a terrible story. We encourage Nigeria and the government federal, states, and local to do everything in their power and to immediately secure the affected areas and to protect innocent civilians of all faiths, including Muslims and Christians,” he added.

President Trump also spoke on the activities of the insurgents in the North-Eastern part of the country and how the United States is planning to assist Nigeria to curb terrorism: “We want to assist Nigeria by facilitating intelligence, co-operation, and providing training and military equipment to Nigerian forces. For example, we recently sold Nigeria 12 A-29 Super Tacuno Aircraft in the first-ever sale of American military equipment to Nigeria. This aircraft will allow Nigeria target terrorists and protect civilians.

 He also said that the Tacuno Aircraft will be delivered to Nigeria very soon as he expressed optimism on the relationship the two countries are currently enjoying.

In his reaction, President Trump said he appreciates efforts of the United States in assisting Nigeria to fight insurgents.

 He noted that the U.S military are in the country to provide training to the Nigerian forces.

