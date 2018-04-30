Kidnappers Of Ekiti PDP Chieftain Ask For N30m Ransom

Gunmen who kidnapped the financial secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Kayode Oni, on Saturday have demanded N30 Million to set him free, it has been gathered.   Reports indicated that the PDP chieftain was kidnapped along the Efon Alaaye-Erio-Ekiti federal highway while returning to his home, Aramoko Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti West Local Government area late on Saturday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2018

PDP’s publicity secretary, Jackson Adebayo, said Oni went to conduct the PDP local government congress and was abducted as he was returning. Financial secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Kayode Oni peoplespostmedia

“He went to conduct our Local Government Congress in Efon Alaaye and he was abducted while returning to Aramoko.

“The family had been contacted, but they told the abductors that even the entire family can’t raise N1million and they were requesting for a staggering sum of N30 million to secure his freedom

“The family told us reliably that it had made a formal complaint at the police station in Efon about the situation and they promised to take action.

“Our party is not resting as well. We are making contacts to ensure that his safety is guaranteed in the kidnappers’ den.’’

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

