NAFDAC Cautions Against Use Of Topstoxin For Fumigation Without Prescription

Director-General(DG) of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Moji Adeyeye, has warned against the use of Topstoxin fumigation tablets, saying they could cause death and injuries.

The warning was given in a statement issued on Monday. According to Professor Adeyeye, the warning became imperative because Topstoxin contains Aluminum Phosphide, which is used as a household insecticide, but could cause severe injuries and death if misused.

Professor Adeyeye added that Topstoxin fumigation tablet is also used to control insects and rodents where grains are stored. She advised members of the public to strictly follow the directions for use.

“Members of the public are advised to strictly follow the direction for use on the package label of fumigation tablets to avoid injuries and untimely death.

“We hereby advise the general public to desist from misuse of Topstoxin as fumigant in their homes and stores because it is injurious to health and could also cause untimely death," she said.

The DG restated NAFDAC's commitment towards ensuring that the health of Nigerians is safeguarded.