Nigeria Has Reputation For Very Massive Corruption - President Trump

The United States President said this during a joint press briefing he held with visiting Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari at the Washington DC

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2018

U.S President Donald Trump on Monday described Nigeria as a country with “reputation for very massive corruption”.

The United States President said this during a joint press briefing he held with visiting Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari at the Washington DC.

But Trump also commended Mr. Buhari for his dedication towards fighting corruption.

“Nigeria has a reputation for very massive corruption,” President Trump said, “I also know that the President (Buhari) has been able to cut that down very substantially. We talked about that, he is working on it and they have made a lot of progress and I think they will continue to make a lot of progress.

“We have a lot of people in this country that invests in Nigeria, so cutting down on that corruption element and a corrupt element is very important to us and the President (Buhari) will be able to do that.

“Nigeria is one of the first African nations to join the coalition to defeat ISIS and Nigerian forces are currently leading regional efforts to defeat ISIS in West Africa and doing very well as we have. Nigeria is also leading Africa in the fight against Boko Haram.” Donald Trump Gage Skidmore, Flikr

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Trump: We Won’t Watch While Christians Die
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics "They've Vowed To Deal With Me"-Senator Who Moved Motion For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 2019 Election Will Be The Easiest For Buhari - Festus Keyamo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Sen. Shehu Sani Honors Police Invitation Over Murder Case
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Controversies Over Buhari's Withdrawal Of Funds From ECA Political, Says Keyamo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Buhari: Herdsmen Don’t Carry AK-47
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Trump: We Won’t Watch While Christians Die
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Administering Territories, Imposing Taxes In Yobe, Borno - Report
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Deeper Life Church Builds The Biggest And Best Equipped Hospital In Africa - Is This The Turning Point For Christianity In Nigeria? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics "They've Vowed To Deal With Me"-Senator Who Moved Motion For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ex-Oyo Governor’s Son Arraigned For Fraud
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Police Confirm Bombing Of Nwodo’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 2019 Election Will Be The Easiest For Buhari - Festus Keyamo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Banks Shielding Owners Of Accounts Without BVN- FG
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News Judge Sentence Nwobike To One-Month Imprisonment After Pressure From Senior Lawyers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Sen. Shehu Sani Honors Police Invitation Over Murder Case
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Controversies Over Buhari's Withdrawal Of Funds From ECA Political, Says Keyamo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Buhari: Herdsmen Don’t Carry AK-47
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad