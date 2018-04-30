Nigeria Has Reputation For Very Massive Corruption - President Trump

U.S President Donald Trump on Monday described Nigeria as a country with “reputation for very massive corruption”.

The United States President said this during a joint press briefing he held with visiting Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari at the Washington DC.

But Trump also commended Mr. Buhari for his dedication towards fighting corruption.

“Nigeria has a reputation for very massive corruption,” President Trump said, “I also know that the President (Buhari) has been able to cut that down very substantially. We talked about that, he is working on it and they have made a lot of progress and I think they will continue to make a lot of progress.

“We have a lot of people in this country that invests in Nigeria, so cutting down on that corruption element and a corrupt element is very important to us and the President (Buhari) will be able to do that.

“Nigeria is one of the first African nations to join the coalition to defeat ISIS and Nigerian forces are currently leading regional efforts to defeat ISIS in West Africa and doing very well as we have. Nigeria is also leading Africa in the fight against Boko Haram.” Donald Trump