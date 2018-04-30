Sen. Shehu Sani Honors Police Invitation Over Murder Case

The senator representing Kaduna central, Mr Shehu Sani, honored police summon in respect of his alleged indictment in criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide by a suspect in the custody of the law enforcement agency on Monday.

The senator in a tweet via his twitter handle disclosed that he was invited by the police command in Kaduna at the early hours of today for questioning.

He said he was granted bail and allowed him to go based on self recognition.

The tweet read: " the police invited me this appear today by 10:45 am. I honored the invitation to the police Headquarters in Kaduna by 10:45am, with clear conscience I wrote my statement and was granted self bail .I have left" Shehu Sani

Kaduna commissioner of police, Mr. Austin Iwar, had earlier written to the senator, inviting him to appear at the command headquarters for questioning today, 30th of April, as "a person of interest in a murder case."



The letter sent by the commissioner with reference number, CR: 2000/KDS/VOL 5H/72, read: "this is in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide transferred to this office by 1 division, Nigerian Army Kaduna, alongside with exhibit audio CD, in which your name was mentioned by the principal suspect."

A murder suspect, Isa Graba, who was arrested by the military had allegedly implicated the lawmaker after he was transferred to the police.

The suspect who allegedly participated in the killings of one Lawal Madagu, also implicated another person identified as Bashir Hamdada.

But the suspect later said he falsely implicated the lawmaker after he was tortured by security operatives.

Responding to a query on the letter sent to the senator, the police commissioner however said that the case was not politically motivated.