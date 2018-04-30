Sen. Shehu Sani Honors Police Invitation Over Murder Case

The senator representing Kaduna central, Mr Shehu Sani, honored police summon in respect of his alleged indictment in criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide by a suspect in the custody of the law enforcement agency on Monday. The senator in a tweet via his twitter handle disclosed that he was invited by the police command in Kaduna at the early hours of today for questioning. He said he was granted bail and allowed him to go based on self recognition.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2018

The senator representing Kaduna central, Mr Shehu Sani, honored police summon in respect of his alleged indictment in criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide by a suspect in the custody of the law enforcement agency on Monday.

The senator in a tweet via his twitter handle disclosed that he was invited by the police command in Kaduna at the early hours of today for questioning. 
He said he was granted bail and allowed him to go based on self recognition.

The tweet read: " the police invited me this appear today by 10:45 am. I honored the invitation to the  police Headquarters in Kaduna by 10:45am, with clear conscience I wrote my statement and was granted self bail .I have left" Shehu Sani

Kaduna commissioner of police, Mr. Austin Iwar, had earlier written to the senator, inviting him to appear at the command headquarters for questioning today, 30th of April, as "a person of interest in a murder case."

The letter sent by the commissioner with reference number, CR: 2000/KDS/VOL 5H/72, read: "this is in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide transferred to this office by 1 division, Nigerian Army Kaduna, alongside with exhibit audio CD, in which your name was mentioned by the principal suspect."

A murder suspect, Isa Graba, who was arrested by the military had allegedly implicated the lawmaker after he was transferred to the police.

The suspect who allegedly participated in the killings of one Lawal Madagu, also implicated another person identified as Bashir Hamdada.

But the suspect later said he falsely implicated the lawmaker after he was tortured by security operatives.

Responding to a query on the letter sent to the senator, the police commissioner however said that the case was not politically motivated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics "They've Vowed To Deal With Me"-Senator Who Moved Motion For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dino Melaye Survives Recall From Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Saraki After Impeachment Threat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money 14 States Can't Survive Without Federal Allocation - Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Confirm Bombing Of Nwodo’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International President Buhari Arrives In Washington For Meeting With Trump
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "They've Vowed To Deal With Me"-Senator Who Moved Motion For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dino Melaye Survives Recall From Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Saraki After Impeachment Threat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Administering Territories, Imposing Taxes In Yobe, Borno - Report
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News Judge Sentence Nwobike To One-Month Imprisonment After Pressure From Senior Lawyers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyer, Nwobike Found Guilty Of Bribery
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Deeper Life Church Builds The Biggest And Best Equipped Hospital In Africa - Is This The Turning Point For Christianity In Nigeria? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Money 14 States Can't Survive Without Federal Allocation - Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N10bn Scandal: NGO Asks EFCC To Probe Finance Minister, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Confirm Bombing Of Nwodo’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International President Buhari Arrives In Washington For Meeting With Trump
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections "I’ve Never Seen A Govt. As Desperate As This", Nigerians React to Buhari’s 2nd Term Bid
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad