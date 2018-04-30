Trump: We Won’t Watch While Christians Die

The President of the United State has said that his government will not condone the killing of Christians in Nigerian, saying his government will work on solving the problem.

Mr. Trump said this during the joint press briefing between the 45th president of the United States and Nigeria’s President, at the Washington DC, on Monday.

“We’ve had very serious problems with Christians who have been murdered, killed in Nigeria. We’re going to be working on that problem… because we can’t allow that to happen,” Mr. Trump said.

Asked whether he was offended by Mr Trump’s alleged denigration of African countries in the past, Mr Buhari said he was skeptical about the media reports and would rather not comment on them.

“I am being careful about what the press says about others and myself. But the best thing for me to do is to keep quiet,” Mr Buhari said.

Mr Buhari said his government had done a lot to curb human rights abuses in Nigeria, especially in the ongoing war against Boko Haram.

“The government of Nigeria remains committed to human right,” even in the course of fighting terrorism, Mr Buhari said. Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and Donald Trump of US (L-R)