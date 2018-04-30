Trump: We Won’t Watch While Christians Die

Mr. Trump said this during the joint press briefing between the 45th president of the United States and Nigeria’s President, at the Washington DC, on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2018

The President of the United State has said that his government will not condone the killing of Christians in Nigerian, saying his government will work on solving the problem.

Mr. Trump said this during the joint press briefing between the 45th president of the United States and Nigeria’s President, at the Washington DC, on Monday.

“We’ve had very serious problems with Christians who have been murdered, killed in Nigeria. We’re going to be working on that problem… because we can’t allow that to happen,” Mr. Trump said.

Asked whether he was offended by Mr Trump’s alleged denigration of African countries in the past, Mr Buhari said he was skeptical about the media reports and would rather not comment on them.

“I am being careful about what the press says about others and myself. But the best thing for me to do is to keep quiet,” Mr Buhari said.

Mr Buhari said his government had done a lot to curb human rights abuses in Nigeria, especially in the ongoing war against Boko Haram.

“The government of Nigeria remains committed to human right,” even in the course of fighting terrorism, Mr Buhari said. Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and Donald Trump of US (L-R) Bayo Omoboriowo

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria Has Reputation For Very Massive Corruption - President Trump
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Administering Territories, Imposing Taxes In Yobe, Borno - Report
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International Buhari: Herdsmen Don’t Carry AK-47
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Cut Down Corruption And Killings In Your Country – Trumps Tells Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International President Buhari Arrives In Washington For Meeting With Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Electronics GE Led Consortium Signs Agreement With Nigeria For Rail Concession
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigeria Has Reputation For Very Massive Corruption - President Trump
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Administering Territories, Imposing Taxes In Yobe, Borno - Report
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Deeper Life Church Builds The Biggest And Best Equipped Hospital In Africa - Is This The Turning Point For Christianity In Nigeria? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics "They've Vowed To Deal With Me"-Senator Who Moved Motion For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ex-Oyo Governor’s Son Arraigned For Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Police Confirm Bombing Of Nwodo’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 2019 Election Will Be The Easiest For Buhari - Festus Keyamo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business Banks Shielding Owners Of Accounts Without BVN- FG
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News Judge Sentence Nwobike To One-Month Imprisonment After Pressure From Senior Lawyers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Sen. Shehu Sani Honors Police Invitation Over Murder Case
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Controversies Over Buhari's Withdrawal Of Funds From ECA Political, Says Keyamo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Buhari: Herdsmen Don’t Carry AK-47
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad