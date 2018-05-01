2019: “Let's Send Recycled Politicians Back To Their Villages”- Moghalu 

Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential aspirant and former deputy-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has asked Nigerians to join hands to sack those he described "recycled politicians” from power in 2019 general election.‎

Moghalu spoke at The Platform, a program or Covenant Christian Center on Tuesday.

“Let us send the recycled politicians politely back to their villages,” the former CBN deputy governor said ‎while encouraging Nigerian youth to take advantage of the forthcoming election to sack old politicians and vote in their preferred leaders. Kingsley Moghalu

He blamed the old politicians for corruption, poverty and numerous social issues ravaging the country.

He said: “We can disgrace those who are the sharers of our national cake. Those who believe that they are the custodians of the limit of our possibilities, we can disgrace and send them into retirement which they have refused to go.

“Let us send the recycled politicians politely back to their villages. Are we not afraid of what we manage?

“Are we not afraid of the leaders that we have in this country? Are you billionaires not tired of the country that you have to explain and defend at the World Economic Forum?

“I don’t want to be that big man who is in the four by four, drowning in the pot-holes and chatting on the cell phones to pretend not to be in the potholes.

“That is what we have in Nigeria. We grow rich and successful, forgetting the average person. In fact, our recycled political class whom we must overthrow in a democratic revolution at the ballot box come 2019, all they exist for is that our people remain poor.”

The presidential aspirant also explained that his political ambition was motivated by his desire to change the way things are being done in the country.