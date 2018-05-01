Aviation Unions Accuse AMCON Of Starving Aero, Arik Of Funds To Stabilize

Unions in the Nigeria aviation industry have accused Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) of deliberately starving the two airlines in the industry under its control of funds.

The unions specifically warned that if the new owners of the airline refused to inject funds into them, they may eventually close shops.

Speaking today during the May Day rally held at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, on behalf of other unions, the President of Air Transport Senior Staff Services of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Comrade Ahmadu Illitrus, decried that since the takeover of Aero Contractors, AMCON willfully starved the airline of funds.

He emphasized that such step by AMCON would have an adverse effect on the growth of the airline, saying that efforts made by the Chief Executive Officer of Aero, Capt Ado Sanusi to ensure injection of funds in the airline were rubbished by AMCON.

He explained that the only resort left for the union was to ground the operations of the airline, but warned that the option may work against the remaining staff of the carrier as all its members working in the airline would lose their jobs even without getting their severance packages.

Illitrus, however, posited that the industry unions would continue to negotiate with the management of the airline in order to ensure that the interests of its members were adequately taken care of.

He pointed out that steps taken in recent time by the management of the airline may see the carrier return to its former viable position, as plans were in place by the management to increase the current fleet from three aircraft; two Dash 800 aircraft and one Boeing 737 aircraft, which was refurbish in its maintenance hangar to five.

He explained that two additional aircraft were being expected to beef up the operations of the airline, stressing with additional two, the issue of redundancy in the airline would be addressed.

He said: “Aero has some prospects, but the management of AMCON is not willing to inject some money into the airline. The unions are in a precarious situation, but we don't want to shut down the airline. Once we shut down the airline, our members working in the company would be affected and what we didn’t want to happen will eventually happen.

“The current Managing Director of the airline, Capt. Ado Sanusi has made efforts to ensure that AMCON injects funds into the airline, but they don’t want to do that. He has gone as far as contacting some emirs in the North for this."

“However, I believe that very soon, the current challenges in Aero would be addressed. Once additional two aircraft, which were in maintenance base, arrive, we won’t be talking about redundancy again. Our members will return to the airline and continue their work there.”

It would be recalled that Aero had disengaged about 60 percent of its workforce following its total takeover by AMCON on February 5, 2016.

The disengaged workers were declared redundant as protracted management crisis, saw the airline fleet dip from 18 to five and then to three with severe revenue losses.

But, it was not an entirely hopeless situation as the airline recently received a license from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to commence the C-checks and other maintenance works on the Boeing 737-500 classic type of aircraft.

Aero Contractors is Nigeria’s oldest aviation company, which commenced business in 1959, initially providing services to the oil and gas sector before venturing into fix wing operations in 2000. Currently, AMCON owns 60 percent of the company with the remaining 40 percent held by the Ibru family.

AMCON had in 2010 invested N15 billion in Aero and later injected N5 billion, bringing its total financial exposure to N20 billion.

A source close to the airline, however, told our correspondent that while the management of the airline had reabsorbed some of its technical staff following the approval was given to it recently by NCAA to carry out C-Check on series of Boeing 737 aircraft, it was yet to pay the disengaged staff their severance packages raising concern over its financial health.

On Arik Air, observed that AMCON took over the airline because of poor corporate governance in the airline.

He decried that the total debts incurred by AMCON nationwide were N181bn of which 90 percent was from aviation.

On the improved conditions of service to workers, he assured the workers that the government would by September this year address the issue.

Besides, he emphasized that the unions would in the next few weeks embark on seven days warning strike to ensure that the ex-workers of the airlines were paid their severance packages.

He declared that all efforts to ensure that the former workers were paid did not yield the result, but said that the strike would compel the government to do the needful.

Arik Aircraft