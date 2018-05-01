"Fire Incident" Was Smoke From Generator, Says Central Bank Of Nigeria

by Isaac Okorafor May 01, 2018

Reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) head office building is on fire are false.

Passersby who saw a pall of exhaust from the generator house far away from the building apparently mistook the exhaust for fire smoke. CBN
 
The CBN maintains a total security system that triggers safety alarms in the presence of smoke and so all fire engines and personnel received the alert only to discover that it was an unusual pall of exhaust. 

The affected generator has been rested and normal work has been uninterrupted, while the engineers are working to rectify the issues with the generator. 

We hereby assure the general public that there has been no fire at our building.     
 

Isaac Okorafor
Ag. Director, Corporate Communications
May 1, 2018

Isaac Okorafor

