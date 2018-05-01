"Fire Incident" Was Smoke From Generator, Says Central Bank Of Nigeria

There is No Fire Incident at CBN Head Office
Reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) head office building is on fire are false. See Also
Passersby who saw a pall of exhaust from the generator house far away from the building apparently mistook the exhaust for fire smoke.
The CBN maintains a total security system that triggers safety alarms in the presence of smoke and so all fire engines and personnel received the alert only to discover that it was an unusual pall of exhaust.
The affected generator has been rested and normal work has been uninterrupted, while the engineers are working to rectify the issues with the generator.
We hereby assure the general public that there has been no fire at our building.
Isaac Okorafor
Ag. Director, Corporate Communications
May 1, 2018
VIDEO: Fire At CBN @cenbank Headquarters Abuja pic.twitter.com/d94ZsRPqn2— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 1, 2018