Looters' List: Dokpesi Drags Federal Govt To Court

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has dragged the federal government to court over recent inclusion of his name in the list of looters list released some weeks ago. Dokpesi, who is the founder of Daar Communications PLC, filed the charges against the federal government on Monday at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory,  Abuja.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 01, 2018

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has dragged the federal government to court over recent inclusion of his name in the list of looters list released some weeks ago.

Dokpesi, who is the founder of Daar Communications PLC, filed the charges against the federal government on Monday at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory,  Abuja.

In the suit, the media mogul requested Mr. Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture and the Ministry of Justice, Abubakar Malami to pay him a compensation of N5 billion for allegedly defaming his character. Raymond Dokpesi

The media practitioner also asked the respondents to refund the N50 million to him as payment for filing the charges.

Dokpesi said the defendants abused his fundamental human rights with the inclusion of his name in the list of those who have looted funds from the Nigerian treasury. 

It will be recalled that following publication of the alleged list of looters in which Dokpesi was credited to have illegally received N2.1billion, Mike Ozekhome, the counsel to the media mogul, had written a pre-litigation letter urging the removal of the name of his client from the list, among other demands.

He also warned that his client would drag the government to court if the requests are not acceded to.

