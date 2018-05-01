Meeting With Trump: Aisha Buhari Commends Husband

Unlike the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Aisha Buhari, the wife of the Nigerian President believes that her husband has represented the country very well in his ongoing trip to the United States during which he met with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Giving her verdict on Buhari’s performance on Monday, Aisha said the President deserved some accolades for his United States’ outing in a tweet accompanied by different pictures of her husband with President Trump. First Lady Aisha Buhari

On her verified Twitter handle, @aishambuhari, the wife of the Nigerian president said, “Dear President, you deserve some accolades.”