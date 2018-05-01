National Assembly Waiting For Minimum Wage Bill - Speaker Dogara

Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said that the National Assembly is waiting for the executive to submit the National Mi‎nimum Wage Bill for passage into law.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 01, 2018

The speaker who announced this in a statement he issued in celebration of the 2018 Workers' Day, however assured that lawmakers are aware of the dedication Nigerian workers put into their work to ensure that the country is able to run efficiently.

He said, “On behalf of the entire members of the House of Representatives, I want to use this occasion to, once again, underscore the importance of workers to the growth and prosperity of our dear nation, Nigeria. Yakubu Dogara

“We see the struggles you go through to survive on wages that can barely last through the first week of the month. We see your dedication to doing your bit in ensuring that Nigeria continues to run effectively in spite of unfavourable conditions. We commend your courage, your commitment to service and nation building and urge you to continue supporting government policies and agenda.

“I assure you, on this occasion, that the National Assembly will give expeditious passage to the Minimum Wage Bill whenever it is transmitted by the executive and any other initiative that will promote the welfare of the Nigerian worker. We will support it wholeheartedly,”

